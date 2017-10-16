Martavis Bryant: I’m happy to be a Steeler

AP

Shortly after the Steelers beat the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, a report surfaced about one of their players being unhappy with his situation in Pittsburgh.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that wide receiver Martavis Bryant wants to be traded and that those around the team are well aware that he’s unhappy. Bryant seemed to respond to that report with a tweet later on Sunday night that expressed a different feeling about being on the Steelers.

Big win today and tomorrow right back to work tomorrow I am happy to be a steeler and can't wait to reach number 7 this year. — Martavis Bryant (@ThaBestUNO) October 16, 2017

Bryant didn’t play at all in 2016 while serving a suspension. He’s caught 17 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown through six games and had two catches for 27 yards against the Chiefs. That production is down from where he was before the suspension, particularly in terms of getting to the end zone as he had 14 touchdowns in 2014 and 2015, but we’ll have to wait to see if the Steelers are willing to move on without seeing if Bryant returns to form after his extended layoff.