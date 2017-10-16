Mike McCarthy gets angry as reporter asks about Colin Kaepernick

Getty Images

Packers coach Mike McCarthy grew visibly angry today when a reporter asked if Green Bay would consider signing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

McCarthy said that with Aaron Rodgers injured, the Packers were confident in Brett Hundley as the new starter and Joe Callahan as the backup. When a reporter then asked, “Is there any idea of bringing Colin Kaepernick in to compete for that backup job?” McCarthy glared at the reporter and went off on an angry tirade.

“Did you just listen to the question I just answered? I’ve got three years invested in Brett Hundley, two years invested in Joe Callahan, the quarterback room is exactly where it needs to be. OK? We’re fortunate to have a great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, we’re committed to the path we’re on. We need to play better as a football team. Brett Hundley will start this week and Joe Callahan will be the backup,” McCarthy said.

It’s hard not to think Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem is behind McCarthy’s adamant attitude that the Packers will not consider Kaepernick.

In 2015, before Kaepernick’s protest began, McCarthy said of Kaepernick, “We have a lot of respect for Colin. He’s had a lot of success against us in the past. He’s definitely a challenge to prepare for.”

But McCarthy has also said that he views standing for the anthem as important, and he even shows the Packers’ players a presentation about the national anthem every year during the preseason to tell them to stand with their hands on their hearts and teach them about the meaning of the anthem and why it is played before sporting events.

So perhaps McCarthy is angry about the Kaepernick questions because he doesn’t want to acknowledge the real reason the Packers won’t consider him.