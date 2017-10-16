Mike Williams “came through when we needed him”

AP

The Chargers had to wait longer than they hoped to get wide receiver Mike Williams in the lineup after making him the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft.

Williams hurt his back in the spring and missed all of training camp, the preseason and the first five games of the year while working to get healthy enough to join his teammates on the field. That finally happened against the Raiders on Sunday and Williams came up with a big play for his first NFL catch.

Williams came up with a 15-yard gain on a third-and-six on the drive that ended with the Chargers taking a lead early in the fourth quarter on a Melvin Gordon touchdown. They’d need a field goal on the last play to win the game, but Williams’ catch helped give them a chance to do that.

“He came through when we needed him,” Gordon said, via the Los Angeles Times. “He only had one catch, but it was one that helped get us into a position to win. That’s what he’s here for. … He got his feet wet today. Once he gets in stride, he’s just so big, he’s gonna be a possession receiver that I don’t think anyone is gonna be able to stop, especially over the top.”

Williams only played 10 snaps on Sunday and the Chargers aren’t going to rush things after taking a patient approach to getting through the back injury. That should keep expectations for a major impact right off the bat low, but the first sign was encouraging for Williams.