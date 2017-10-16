Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills didn’t play on Sunday, but they lost their share of first place.

A win put a happy ending on a trying week for the Dolphins.

The Patriots beat the Jets, but their defense still has work to do.

Jets rookie S Jamal Adams had a hard time covering Rob Gronkowski.

The Ravens’ run defense sprung a leak on Sunday.

A look at how Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor has helped QB Andy Dalton.

The Browns lost again, but rookie DE Myles Garrett had his third sack in two games.

Steelers LB James Harrison picked the right time for his first big play of 2017.

CB Johnathan Joseph helped propel the Texans to a win.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett has earned respect with his play this season.

The Jaguars were part of a record-setting start on Sunday as they and the Rams became the first teams to score two touchdowns in the first 25 seconds of a game.

A primer on what to watch when the Titans play on Monday night.

The Broncos defense needs to be better against the run.

The Chiefs missed WR Tyreek Hill on their final drive of the game.

K Nick Novak made a game-winner for the Chargers.

A big play by WR Cordarrelle Patterson made the Raiders’ rushing numbers look rosier.

Breaking down the Cowboys as they come off their bye week.

Said Giants QB Eli Manning, “It’s just a special win with everything going on. I don’t think anyone picked us to win this game.”

Five reasons why the Eagles have moved to the top of the NFC East.

The Redskins secondary was banged up but unbowed on Sunday.

RB Jordan Howard had a big day in the Bears’ overtime win.

The bye week appears to be coming at the right time for the Lions.

Future point spreads reacted to Packers QB Aaron Rodgers‘ injury.

Vikings WR Laquon Treadwell had an impressive catch in Sunday’s win.

Believe it or not, but the Falcons blew a big lead against an AFC East team.

Panthers TE Ed Dickson said last Thursday’s game had a playoff atmosphere.

The Saints defense knocked down passes left and right on Sunday.

Should the Buccaneers focus on their comeback or their dreadful start?

Said Cardinals LB Deone Bucannon, “I feel like this is a game where we showed everyone that this is what we’re about.”

The Rams got a big day from their special teams units.

Said 49ers RB Carlos Hyde of rookie QB C.J. Beathard, “He was calm, cool and collected — like he’d been out there before.”

Will the Seahawks make a trade for an offensive lineman?