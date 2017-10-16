NaVorro Bowman joins the Raiders

Getty Images

Navorro Bowman didn’t have to wait long or go far to find his new NFL team.

Bowman has agreed to terms with the Raiders on a one-year contract. A source tells PFT that Bowman will get $3 million for the rest of the year and will be able to keep his full salary from the 49ers as well.

After spending the first eight years of his NFL career in San Francisco, Bowman was released by the 49ers last week. He was immediately linked to the Raiders and agreed to sign with them today, despite also being asked to visit the Cowboys.

The 29-year-old Bowman had started all five games for the 49ers before his release last week. He was once among the best linebackers in football before a devastating knee injury in the playoffs after the 2013 season, and now the Raiders, who are fighting for their playoff lives after a disappointing 2-4 start, will hope they can see him return to that level.