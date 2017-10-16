NaVorro Bowman joins the Raiders

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 16, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT
Navorro Bowman didn’t have to wait long or go far to find his new NFL team.

Bowman has agreed to terms with the Raiders on a one-year contract. A source tells PFT that Bowman will get $3 million for the rest of the year and will be able to keep his full salary from the 49ers as well.

After spending the first eight years of his NFL career in San Francisco, Bowman was released by the 49ers last week. He was immediately linked to the Raiders and agreed to sign with them today, despite also being asked to visit the Cowboys.

The 29-year-old Bowman had started all five games for the 49ers before his release last week. He was once among the best linebackers in football before a devastating knee injury in the playoffs after the 2013 season, and now the Raiders, who are fighting for their playoff lives after a disappointing 2-4 start, will hope they can see him return to that level.

  2. This doesn’t make much sense at all considering how dim the Raiders’ playoff chances are. Regardless, wish nothing but the best for you Bo! Thanks for all that you did for the Niners during your tenure here. Hope you can go out with a ring.

  4. NaVorro: “Mikale, honey, you can stop packing. We’re not moving.”
    Mikale: “This is all Manziel’s stuff. He’s still moving out, right?”
    NaVarro: “Oh, right. I won’t tell him.”

  6. Hope he can cover those fast TEs in the NFL.
    Kelce is going to eat Bowman up in the middle on Thursday. Maybe experience will overcome lack of speed. Maybe not!

  11. He wanted to stay in Cali, obviously… And he didn’t want to play for the Chargers, the Rams are too stacked at LB… These guys have kids/families also… Why do you think Phillip Rivers never left the Chargers

  12. He didn’t want to uproot his family. Raiders defense could really improve having a LB like Bowman in the middle. He’s not as far gone from being a playmaker as some of you think.

  13. Dropping your #1 player when you’re 0-6 is pretty much a white flag. They shouldn’t even suit up. Just show up in flip flops, shorts, and a tank top. That’s how ”professional” this once great team is being run. Thanks again, Jed. In a galaxy of a zillion stars, you are a dark hole, sir.

  14. Never been the same since that brutal knee injury in the NFC Championship. Such a shame, him and Willis side by side were almost impossible to run through. But this Bowman isn’t that Bowman anymore.

    Hopefully he finds a second wind in Oakland. At least he doesn’t have to move far or uproot his family, which is something all these “why isn’t he ring chasing” posters don’t seem to consider. Not to mention, it almost never works out that way anyways.

  15. Mike Zeck – 4 or 5 tackles a game is their #1 player? Get a grip.

    He’s almost 30, has rapidly deteriorated, and obviously isn’t a part of their long term future either way, especially for a completely rebuilding franchise. If he was a #1 player, he would’ve had trade value and brought back assets instead of being released.

    They’re giving themselves a chance to get looks at younger players, and giving him a chance to go somewhere that he has a chance to contribute to winning. It makes perfect sense for both sides and is actually perfectly professional.

    People like you don’t understand anything except name nostalgia and complaining.

  16. themanasutra says:
    October 16, 2017 at 4:26 pm
    This doesn’t make much sense at all considering how dim the Raiders’ playoff chances are.
    ___________________________________________

    A one year deal to showcase your abilities coming back from an achilles injury makes a lot of sense if you are Bowman. Plenty of room to shine on that Oakland D. And he can do it without so much as wrapping a single personal item in bubble wrap for a move.

  18. About time the owner of the Raiders better have a talk with the players that its past time to get your minds on football. they got a rebel rouser on the team who is all about chaos and that kills team unity. No play offs for you guys this year.

