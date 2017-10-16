Packers’ new backup quarterback is a former Division III player with no experience

Posted by Mike Florio on October 16, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT
Packers coach Mike McCarthy says he’s sticking with Brett Hundley and Joe Callahan at quarterback. The first part is plausible. The second part isn’t.

Callahan has no NFL regular-season game experience. His college experience came with the Wesley Wolverines. Of Division III.

And while he did well there, it’s an eyebrow raiser to think that Callahan is a strain, a tear, or a crack away from becoming the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

Even if the Packers choose to stick with Hundley as the starter, keeping a guy with no regular-season snaps (and limited preseason work) at the NFL level and a small-college background will either be a disaster, or a Disney movie. Which means that G.M. Ted Thompson should be making a plan, either to have a Gong Show workout of the usual T.J. McBarkley suspects or to make a trade for someone like Scott Tolzien, a former backup in Green Bay who actually played during Aaron Rodgers‘ last multi-game collarbone injury — and who currently is stuck behind Jacoby Brissett and, eventually, Andrew Luck in Indianapolis.

If, of course, Thompson and/or McCarthy decide to upgrade at starter, fewer options exist. Tony Romo makes sense, and would create fascination in his native state. Colin Kaepernick has played well against the Packers in the past, but his new collusion claim could make it harder to get a team to view him as something other than a distraction.

Then there’s a certain 48-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who a certain Hall of Fame coach would call, immediately. Yes, as the video attached to this post confirms, Tony Dungy would try to get Brett Favre out of retirement.

Crazy as it sounds, it would definitely add spice to a season that has been marred in recent days by the season-ending injuries to the likes of Rodgers, Odell Beckham, Jr., and J.J. Watt.

  1. The Packers were always built to go as far as Rodgers could take them. Outside of Rodgers, their roster is very mediocre and lacks depth. I don’t think they’re too concerned about their second string QB. They know the season is over and they won’t be able to win consistently without elite QB play.

  2. Brett Favre would be awesome… for one game. A 48 year old body simply would not recover from the hits an NFL quarterback absorbs over the course of a game quickly enough to allow him to play another game the following week.

  3. Well according to pack fan Hundley can start for any other team. If traded he’s worth a 1st and 2nd round pick. He’s headed for the HOF. Pack have nothing to worry about, they are still best bet to win SB. Wink Wink.

