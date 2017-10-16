Packers promote Joe Callahan, place Quinten Rollins on IR

Getty Images

The Packers have found a quarterback, and no, his name is not Colin Kaepernick or Tony Romo. The Packers will go with Brett Hundley as their starter, and as Mike McCarthy announced Sunday night, they will have Joe Callahan as their backup.

Green Bay made it official Monday, promoting Callahan from the practice squad.

The Packers placed cornerback Quinten Rollins on injured reserve. Rollins injured his ankle in Sunday’s game.

Callahan originally signed with Green Bay as an undrafted rookie in 2016. After the Packers released him on Oct. 13, 2016, he spent time with the Saints and Browns before Green Bay brought him back to the practice squad Dec. 2, 2016.

The Packers signed Callahan to the active roster on Dec. 17, 2016, where he spent the rest of the season.

He spent the first six weeks on the team’s practice squad.