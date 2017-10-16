Peyton Manning “proud” of little brother’s streak

Getty Images

Peyton Manning has seen his little brother Eli play better games.

But it was the sheer volume of games played which impressed big brother last night.

The Giants quarterback passed the retired Broncos and Colts quarterback for second on the all-time list for consecutive starts by a quarterback, with 209. Brett Favre’s still atop the list with 297.

“I’m proud of him, 209 consecutive starts,’’ Peyton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “As a guy who played, I appreciate how Eli has been there for his team every Sunday. He’s taken a lot of hits. For him to do that for going on 14 years in a row, I’m proud of him for that.’’

Peyton’s still the league’s all-time leader with 539 touchdown passes and 71,940 yards. Eli is seventh all-time in both categories with 329 touchdowns and 49,690 yards.

Eli didn’t add that much to the totals last night (129 yards and one touchdown), but he did just enough to help them push through for their first win of the season.