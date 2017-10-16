PFTPM podcast: Week Six Five-Down Territory edition

PFTPM

Monday began with the PFT Live three-hour radio/TV show. Monday ends with the PFTPM podcast.

It’s the Week Six Five-Down Territory edition, with a deep dive into five different topics from the Sunday that was.

This week: (1) the Aaron Rodgers injury aftermath, in depth; (2) the implications of Teddy Bridgewater‘s return to practice; (3) the controversial Austin Seferian-Jenkins ruling; (4) the Browns being the Browns; and (5) the Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance.

You can get it on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Stitcher. Or you can just listen to it below.