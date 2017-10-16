Report: Ezekiel Elliott’s hearing expected to be held Tuesday

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott‘s attorneys are doing everything they can to give the star running back a chance to play this week.

The hearing on the NFLPA’s emergency temporary restraining order motion is expected to be held Tuesday, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.

The NFLPA filed with the Southern District Court of New York seeking to put Elliott’s suspension on hold. The motion requests a ruling by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The Fifth Circuit could rule in the interim that the prior injunction issued by a federal court in Texas is, or isn’t, in effect pending the exercise of Elliott’s right to appeal the Fifth Circuit’s ruling from last week.