Robert Turbin leaves with elbow injury

Colts running back Robert Turbin suffered what looked like a nasty elbow injury late in the fourth quarter. The team listed him as questionable to return, but he headed directly to the locker room.

Turbin caught a 9-yard pass from Jacoby Brissett and tried to brace himself with his left arm before cornerback Logan Ryan tackled him with 2:30 remaining. Slow-motion replay showed Turbin’s arm bending in a direction it shouldn’t have.

He walked off with trainers holding his arm.

Turbin had three carries for 3 yards and four catches for 37 yards.