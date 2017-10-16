Saints re-signing John Hughes

Getty Images

The Saints are re-signing defensive tackle John Hughes on Monday, according to Josh Katzenstein‏ of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Hughes spent training camp with the Saints and re-signed with the team during the Saints’ bye week.

The Saints cut him last week because of a need for offensive line depth. They signed offensive tackle Bryce Harris to take his place on the roster for Sunday’s game. Harris was active but did not play.

Hughes has played 58 games, including 10 starts, in five NFL seasons with the Bucs and the Browns.