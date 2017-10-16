Saints special teamer Nate Stupar reportedly tears ACL

Getty Images

Saints linebacker Nate Stupar tore an anterior cruciate ligament Sunday, according to Herbie Teope‏ of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. The team will place Stupar on season-ending injured reserve.

Stupar was hurt while covering a punt in the Saints’ victory over the Lions.

A seventh-round pick of the Raiders in 2012, Stupar also has spent time with the Eagles, Jaguars, 49ers and Falcons. He played in all 16 games for the Saints last season and had appeared in all six this season.

Stupar, a core special teams player, had played 46 snaps on special teams and none on defense.