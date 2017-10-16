Sunday’s games had the two biggest NFL upsets of the last two years

Getty Images

In the last two years, only two teams have lost games in which they were favored by more than 10 points. Both of those games were yesterday.

Sunday afternoon’s action in the NFL saw the Falcons, as 14-point favorites, lose 20-17 to the Dolphins. And on Sunday night the Broncos, as 13.5-point favorites, lost 23-10 to the Giants. Those are the two biggest upsets in the NFL in the last two years.

Overall, teams favored by more than 10 points are 19-2 in the last two years, including two such games in last season’s playoffs. Until yesterday, this season’s biggest upset came when the Panthers beat the Patriots as nine-point underdogs in Week Four.

So if yesterday’s NFL action seemed even crazier than usual, it wasn’t just your imagination. It really was an incredible day of upsets.