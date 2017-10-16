Teddy Bridgewater cleared to practice for first time in 14 months

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 16, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT
More than a year after suffering a career-threatening knee injury, Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater can return to the practice field.

Bridgewater was given medical clearance to return to practice today, according to multiple reports. Bridgewater is expected to be on the practice field this week.

It’s unclear when Bridgewater will be cleared for game action. It’s also unclear how much longer Sam Bradford will be out with a knee injury of his own, and what the Vikings’ quarterback depth chart will be when and if Bridgewater, Bradford and Case Keenum are all healthy at the same time.

But whatever questions remain, there’s undeniable good news for Bridgewater today. When Bridgewater suffered his injury in August of 2016, there was talk that it might end his career. It’s been a long rehabilitation process, but Bridgewater is now closer than ever to making a return.

37 responses to “Teddy Bridgewater cleared to practice for first time in 14 months

  4. As a close friend of the organization it is apparent that the division is ripe for the picking and that Minn has a great defense to claim what is theirs!

  12. nhpats says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:23 am
    Rogers already threw for as many TDs this season as Teddy averages per year!

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

    So? Last time Teddy played, he smoked Aaron Rogers for the division crown. Fantasy football is fun and all, but I’ll take the real thing.

  14. Bridgewater is practicing, time to order the windex for that SB trophy case up in Minni. You got this now.

  15. Vike fans are delusional. You couldn’t even get to the Super Bowl with the best QB in the history of the NFL. You think you’re getting there with Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater?

  16. Welcome back, Teddy! I always felt like he was right on the cusp of greatness. Perhaps we never find out. Personally, I think you say Case is the QB today and going forward. Tough to trust Bradford will ever be ok based on what we’ve seen and it’s tough to know where Teddy is at game-wise. I think Case has to give you a reason to bench him.

  21. Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Vike fans are delusional. You couldn’t even get to the Super Bowl with the best QB in the history of the NFL. You think you’re getting there with Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater?
    _________

    No, and I don’t think anybody has even suggested that. But I like their chances a lot more than a team quarterbacked by Brent Hundley. Or Glenn Hundley, or something like that.

  22. I don’t know if Teddy will be the long-term answer at QB. His on-field play showed mixed results, but he showed improvements every year (including last year until he got hurt). Everyone remembers the Walsh miss in Teddy’s last game, but people forget that he took the Vikings 52 yards in 6 plays and 1:20 to set up the game-winning attempt.

    What I do know, though, is that Teddy is an outstanding young man who coaches, players, and fans love. He absolutely deserves another crack at this and I wish him nothing but the best. We’re behind you, Teddy.

  26. Do not rush him back. If he isn’t absolutely 100%, then let him keep rehabbing and practicing until next year. Even if he doesn’t play another down for the Vikings in his career, I hope he makes it back to play for somebody.

  27. Vike fans are delusional. You couldn’t even get to the Super Bowl with the best QB in the history of the NFL. You think you’re getting there with Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater?
    ==============================

    Ummm…who?

  28. Glad to see that he’s able to start back practicing. But if I’m a Viking fan I’m holding out hope on Teddy being able to be the quarterback of the Vikings future. That was a devastating knee injury he suffered, so who knows what type of player he will be coming back. I’m hoping that he will be able to have a successful career but I have doubt about how his knee will hold up

  29. This thread should not be about anything but how good it is to see a good guy come back from a horrific injury. Injuries ate threatening the game of football and seeing TB come back is nothing but good news for football.

  31. Congrats, Teddy — it’s like the Greta Garbo movie “Grand Hotel.” — One checks in — One checks out.

    Teddy in; Aaron out.

  33. Carl Gerbschmidt says:

    October 16, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Vike fans are delusional. You couldn’t even get to the Super Bowl with the best QB in the history of the NFL. You think you’re getting there with Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater?
    ————————
    Not ONE Vikings poster stated the Vikings were headed to the superbowl. The posts are only wishing Teddy well. (The post stating to clean the window is sarcasim from a likely upset packer troll)
    You are the one who is clearly delusional.
    I guess in your fake world wishing someone well means we are claiming a superbowl win.
    Get back to your, “13 world titles that I have never ever seen ” mantra.
    Living in the past is all you got this year.

  35. That’s great news, I hope he has truly recovered. We shouldn’t have too many expectations given the severity of the injury and the lack of playing time for a season and a half, but it will be good to see him back on the field. Never woulda thought that he’d be healthier than Bradford. And contrary to delusional cheeser proclamations, no Viking fans are predicting Super Bowls given the status of our team’s QBs.

  36. jamarcuslives says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:31 am
    nhpats says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:23 am
    Rogers already threw for as many TDs this season as Teddy averages per year!

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

    So? Last time Teddy played, he smoked Aaron Rogers for the division crown. Fantasy football is fun and all, but I’ll take the real thing.

    ————

    Look, Teddy seems like a nice kid. But he is not an NFL caliber starting QB and he will not be taking the Vikings or any to team a SB championship. But I guess if your aspirations end at beating the Packers once every few years then carry on!

  37. i told you last week. This team is Keenum’s until he either plays downright awful or gets injured. Teddy welcome back there is not a better story in the NFL today than your’s unbelievable determination and strength to get back to where you are. You are an inspiration to me and countless others. SKOL!!!!

