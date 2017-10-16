Teddy Bridgewater cleared to practice for first time in 14 months

Getty Images

More than a year after suffering a career-threatening knee injury, Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater can return to the practice field.

Bridgewater was given medical clearance to return to practice today, according to multiple reports. Bridgewater is expected to be on the practice field this week.

It’s unclear when Bridgewater will be cleared for game action. It’s also unclear how much longer Sam Bradford will be out with a knee injury of his own, and what the Vikings’ quarterback depth chart will be when and if Bridgewater, Bradford and Case Keenum are all healthy at the same time.

But whatever questions remain, there’s undeniable good news for Bridgewater today. When Bridgewater suffered his injury in August of 2016, there was talk that it might end his career. It’s been a long rehabilitation process, but Bridgewater is now closer than ever to making a return.