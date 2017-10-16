Teddy Bridgewater will practice Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on October 16, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

The long wait for Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to return to the field is taking a major step forward on Wednesday.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed that Bridgewater has been given medical clearance to begin practicing for the first time in 14 months and that he will do just that on Wednesday. That will open a three-week window for the Vikings to evaluate Bridgewater in practice before deciding whether to add him to their active roster.

“He hasn’t practiced in 14 months,” Zimmer said when discussing the plan to ease Bridgewater back into action.

The Vikings play the Ravens and Browns in the next two weeks before they have a bye week. If all goes as hoped, Bridgewater should be in uniform when they return to action against the Redskins in Week 10.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Teddy Bridgewater will practice Wednesday

  3. Go out there and kill it, kid. Seems like a good dude who suffered a freak injury before he could get his career off the ground, how can you not pull for this guy? NFC North rival fans notwithstanding, haha.

  6. It’s awesome that Teddy is back to practicing and all, but please do not rush this kid. I would hate to see him have any kind of setback that could hinder his long term potential. And if he doesn’t play at all this year, that’s ok with me. Allow him to go through a complete off-season healthy and then see what you have with him.

    I realize that his contract may not toll, but I don’t think anyone values Teddy more than Zimmer. So Spielman should be able to sign him to some sort of incentive-laced “prove it” deal that works for everyone.

  8. Was I the Vikings I would bring him back reeeaaaal slow. Case keenum may be all this team needs to win right now, and it’s not like teddy was a world beater anyway. Keenum has good chemistry right now with the wideouts as well. The team will go as far as its defense can take it.

  10. I am not a Vikings fan, but I have been waiting for this news just the same. The young man nearly lost his career, or worse, with a freak injury. It is terrific to see him try to resume his dream!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!