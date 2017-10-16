Teddy Bridgewater will practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The long wait for Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to return to the field is taking a major step forward on Wednesday.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed that Bridgewater has been given medical clearance to begin practicing for the first time in 14 months and that he will do just that on Wednesday. That will open a three-week window for the Vikings to evaluate Bridgewater in practice before deciding whether to add him to their active roster.

“He hasn’t practiced in 14 months,” Zimmer said when discussing the plan to ease Bridgewater back into action.

The Vikings play the Ravens and Browns in the next two weeks before they have a bye week. If all goes as hoped, Bridgewater should be in uniform when they return to action against the Redskins in Week 10.