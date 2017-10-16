Titans score first touchdown to take fourth-quarter lead

AP

It took the Titans almost 50 minutes, but they finally scored their first touchdown of the night.

DeMarco Murray scored on a 3-yard run with 10:01 remaining in the fourth quarter, giving the Titans a 22-19 lead after trailing by 10 points in the third quarter.

Murray has 12 carries for 40 yards, despite a tight hamstring, and Derrick Henry has 13 carries for 43 yards.

Marcus Mariota has completed 20 of 29 passes for 232 yards with the interception John Simon returned for a touchdown.

The Colts did not have a first down in the third quarter.