Todd Bowles: I don’t give “two shakes” about replay decision

Getty Images

Aside from Patriots fans, NFL head of officiating Al Riveron doesn’t have many people siding with him in his decision to overturn a Jets touchdown and award the ball to New England on Sunday. Riveron defended his replay ruling Monday.

Jets coach Todd Bowles, though, refused to fuel the controversy.

“I don’t give two shakes about it,” Bowles said Monday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “. . . That wasn’t the reason we lost the game. We’ve moved on from that. It doesn’t change. We’re not going to cry about it all week. We have to go play Miami.”

Riveron ruled Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins fumbled the ball before crossing the goal line, and then failed to control it again until after the ball had traveled across the goal line and out of bounds. Former heads of officiating Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira are among those who believe Riveron got it wrong.

Bowles made it clear he’s done talking about it.

“It’s not going to change, so it really doesn’t matter,” Bowles said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “It’s not worth talking about to me.”