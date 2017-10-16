Todd Bowles: I don’t give “two shakes” about replay decision

Posted by Charean Williams on October 16, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
Aside from Patriots fans, NFL head of officiating Al Riveron doesn’t have many people siding with him in his decision to overturn a Jets touchdown and award the ball to New England on Sunday. Riveron defended his replay ruling Monday.

Jets coach Todd Bowles, though, refused to fuel the controversy.

“I don’t give two shakes about it,” Bowles said Monday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “. . . That wasn’t the reason we lost the game. We’ve moved on from that. It doesn’t change. We’re not going to cry about it all week. We have to go play Miami.”

Riveron ruled Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins fumbled the ball before crossing the goal line, and then failed to control it again until after the ball had traveled across the goal line and out of bounds. Former heads of officiating Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira are among those who believe Riveron got it wrong.

Bowles made it clear he’s done talking about it.

“It’s not going to change, so it really doesn’t matter,” Bowles said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “It’s not worth talking about to me.”

16 responses to “Todd Bowles: I don’t give “two shakes” about replay decision

  2. I’m a Patriots fan and think the call should not have been overturned. I’d feel the same way if it had been ruled not a TD on the field. I also think more gets made of it because it’s the Patriots. I also think Bowles is doing a very good job with the roster he’s got.

  4. Ridiculous call, IMO. While it could have been called either way by the official on the field (given the verbiage of the rule), there’s no way incontrovertible evidence existed anywhere on the replay such that the ruling could be overturned. The Jets were robbed of TD, and everyone was robbed of what could have been an exciting finish to that game. The Jets showed up to play, and hopefully the next meeting will be just as competitive.

    -NE fan.

  6. Ball is out in the photo above. We all know he lands on the pylon.

    This is not as obvious as many seem to make it. I get why fans are upset. But an argument can be made the call was correct too. Being objective, the photo above and where he lands are two big details that lead to the final call.

    I totally understand the other side of the argument.

  7. How many times does it take for fans of the teams losing to the Pats to realize they are just better? They’ll just never get it.

  8. It just figures once again that the pats got a ruling in there favor! In my opinion it was a touch down. Could have changed the game. Oh well.

  10. skawh says:
    October 16, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    How many times does it take Pat’s being gifted a win before one realizes the fix is in?
    ==================================
    Even with the TD the Jets are 3 points behind with 5+ min to play. Sigh….

  11. skawh says:
    October 16, 2017 at 4:34 pm
    How many times does it take Pat’s being gifted a win before one realizes the fix is in?

    ——————————————————————————————-

    Yes it was a bad call. But don’t forget the Jets allowed the Patriots to score 24 unanswered points. This included a TD right before the half when the Patriots moved the ball over 60 yards in under 70 seconds.

  12. I read about the call before I saw it on TV.

    imho, foust was pretty decided it was a TD before he saw even first replay. After that it was confirmation bias.

    Also Foust seemed to be using the interpretation for what is a good catch versus what is a fumble… he kept citing the catch language regarding “regaining control of the ball” (after one has already cross the goal line). The league comment made it pretty clear this was incorrect, that he fumbled before he entered. It has nothing to do with whether he maintained control out of bounds, that is a catch-definition consideration, here he had already made the catch and was acting a runner.

    Point being, if you fumble out of the end-zone but then get control out of bounds even if the ball never touches out of bounds, it’s still a fumble and it’s still out of bounds even if the ball and you crossed the goal line. must have control entering the end-zone.

    Poor commentary insofar as reading the text of the rule especially in regard to proper context. Foust kept piling on without ever considering how he might be wrong.

  13. Bowles is right to say this, of course. He can’t fix the replay. But he can work on getting rid of bad penalties by his players and on getting McCown to throw less picks. There were several factors that undermined the Jets yesterday, and that bad call didn’t kill the Jets’ chances by itself.

    In other words, on to Miami (which, surprise surprise, might be a good game).

  15. skawh says:
    October 16, 2017 at 4:34 pm
    How many times does it take Pat’s being gifted a win before one realizes the fix is in?

    Really! The fix is in! Go back and look at the Tyree helmet catch again, Not only way ELi “in the Grasp” there were a half dozen holding calls and 5 Hand to the face Penalties not called on a play that would have probably sealed the Undefeated season! You think they fixed a game for the Pats in early October…Let it go!

