Tyreek Hill listed with neck injury on Chiefs injury report, avoids concussion

Getty Images

If Tyreek Hill had sustained a concussion in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it would have been practically impossible for him to play this Thursday night against the Oakland Raiders.

But as PFT reported on Sunday night, Hill did not sustain a concussion when he was hit out of bounds by a pair of Steelers defenders late in the fourth quarter. That notion was confirmed with Hill’s listing on Monday’s injury report.

The Chiefs and Raiders each conducted walkthrough practices only but are still required to put out an injury report reflecting what a player’s status would have been had the team had a full practice. Hill was listed as a full participant with a neck injury.

Running back Charcandrick West does have a concussion and did not “practice” on Monday. Neither did wide receiver Albert Wilson with a knee injury.

For the Raiders, cornerback Gareon Conley (shin), linebacker Cory James (knee), linebacker Marquel Lee (ankle) and tackle Marshall Newhouse (foot) also were listed as DNP.