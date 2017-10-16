Washington will work out kickers in wake of Dustin Hopkins’ injury

Getty Images

Washington will work out kickers this week in case Dustin Hopkins can’t play against the Eagles next Monday night.

Hopkins strained his right hip rotator muscle against the 49ers, coach Jay Gruden said.

“He’s pretty sore, Gruden said, via quotes distributed by the team. “. . . We’ll have to see how it is later in the week. We’ll have to work out some other kickers just in case.

“If it’s his right hip rotator muscle strain, then I’d imagine it’s pretty significant for a kicker.”

Hopkins made field goals of 48 and 21 yards against the 49ers but missed an extra point wide left. He has made 9 of 11 field goal attempts this season.