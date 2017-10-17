49ers also sign Leger Douzable

Getty Images

The 49ers signed another defensive lineman in addition to Tony McDaniel, agreeing to terms with veteran defensive tackle Leger Douzable, according to Adam Caplan.

Douzable was among the team’s final cuts of training camp.

The Vikings originally signed Douzable as an undrafted free agent in 2008. He has spent time with the Giants, Rams, Jaguars, Titans, Jets and Bills since. He has played in 107 games, starting 14.

For his career, Douzable has 159 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Neither signing appeared on today’s official NFL transactions wire. The 49ers likely place defensive lineman Arik Armstead on injured reserve with a broken hand.