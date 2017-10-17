49ers announce moves, including releasing Logan Paulsen

Getty Images

The 49ers announced the roster moves they made Tuesday, signing defensive linemen Leger Douzable and Tony McDaniel to one-year deals. They placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on injured reserve and released tight end Logan Paulsen.

Armstead fractured his hand, requiring surgery. Paulsen appeared in all six games this season.

Douzable was among the team’s final cuts of training camp.

McDaniel was a salary-cap casualty of the Seahawks in the offseason. He signed with the Saints, who cut him Sept. 1.