49ers sign Tony McDaniel

Getty Images

The 49ers have signed veteran defensive lineman Tony McDaniel, his agency tweeted Tuesday.

San Francisco lost defensive lineman Arik Armstead to a hand fracture Sunday.

McDaniel was a salary-cap casualty of the Seahawks in the offseason. He signed with the Saints, who cut him Sept. 1.

The 11-year veteran spent three of the previous four seasons in Seattle. 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was on the Seahawks’ staff in 2013 when McDaniel was there.

McDaniel, 32, made 43 tackles in 16 games and 11 starts last season.

He also has played for the Jaguars, Dolphins and Buccaneers, with 281 career tackles.