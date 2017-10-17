Alex Smith still miffed at Mike Mitchell

Getty Images

On Sunday, Steelers defensive back Mike Mitchell took a dive at the knees of Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, well after Smith threw the ball away. Smith wasn’t happy then, and he isn’t happy now.

“I felt like it was extremely late,” Smith told reporters on Tuesday, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “I felt there was nothing done there to avoid contact. It was really low from the backside. I thought it was about as flagrant as it gets when it comes to a low hit on the quarterback.”

Smith is right. Though plenty of Pittsburgh partisans have tried to argue that Mitchell was shoved or tripped or otherwise didn’t do it deliberately, there’s one specific angle that shows Mitchell watching Smith release the ball. Mitchell then ducks his head and dives in to Smith’s legs.

It’s a know-it-when-you-see-it analysis, and anyone who has watched plenty of football and is capable of being objective can see that this was a dirty hit, calculated to potentially knock Smith out for the game or longer, in the hopes of helping Pittsburgh achieve its goal of beating the Chiefs in the short term and, ultimately, to get back to the Super Bowl.

Mitchell insists he’s not a dirty player. And maybe he isn’t. But that was a dirty play. Even though the head wasn’t involved, the league should be prepared to take clear and decisive action in response to it.