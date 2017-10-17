Bills sign Deonte Thompson

Getty Images

The Bills signed wide receiver Deonte Thompson on Tuesday. Buffalo released running back Joe Banyard in a corresponding move.

Thompson, 28, worked out for the Bills earlier in the day. He was cut by the Bears last week.

He spent the past two seasons with the Bears, appearing in 28 games with nine starts. Chicago used him primarily as a kickoff returner, with 60 returns for an average of 24 yards per return.

Thompson also saw time as a reserve receiver, making 35 catches for 455 yards and three touchdowns.

He played one game with the Bills in 2014.

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews remains a question mark for Sunday’s game in his return from thumb surgery two weeks ago.