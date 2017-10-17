Bills “still have confidence” in Marcell Dareus

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is the highest-paid player on the Bills, although you wouldn’t know it from watching the team play this season.

Dareus has not played more than a third of the snaps in any of his last three games, but defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier says that playing time isn’t a reflection of lost belief in Dareus after he was sent home from a preseason game for violating a team rule.

“Well, one of the things that you saw when you looked at the reps in the ballgame, I mean his reps were not out of whack,” Frazier said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “He got as many opportunities as the others guys at the position. We still have confidence in Marcell for sure, as evidenced by the fact that he’s getting playing time.”

Dareus’ playing time may be evidence that they have more confidence in him than guys who aren’t active on Sundays, but it’s a far cry from where things once stood for Dareus in Buffalo. That may mean a change of address in the offseason, although the weeks to come will likely have a lot to do with the ultimate decision on Dareus’ future in Buffalo.