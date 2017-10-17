Bills “still have confidence” in Marcell Dareus

Posted by Josh Alper on October 17, 2017, 8:36 AM EDT
Getty Images

Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is the highest-paid player on the Bills, although you wouldn’t know it from watching the team play this season.

Dareus has not played more than a third of the snaps in any of his last three games, but defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier says that playing time isn’t a reflection of lost belief in Dareus after he was sent home from a preseason game for violating a team rule.

“Well, one of the things that you saw when you looked at the reps in the ballgame, I mean his reps were not out of whack,” Frazier said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “He got as many opportunities as the others guys at the position. We still have confidence in Marcell for sure, as evidenced by the fact that he’s getting playing time.”

Dareus’ playing time may be evidence that they have more confidence in him than guys who aren’t active on Sundays, but it’s a far cry from where things once stood for Dareus in Buffalo. That may mean a change of address in the offseason, although the weeks to come will likely have a lot to do with the ultimate decision on Dareus’ future in Buffalo.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Bills “still have confidence” in Marcell Dareus

  3. This article leaves out some facts. All of the “starters” in the front 7, including Jerry Hughes, Lorenzo Alexander and Kyle Williams have been heavily rotated this season. NONE of the Bills top defenders have seen the field over around 50% of the time. Part of the defensive scheme seems to be keeping these players fresh for late in the game. Dareus has the lowest ratio of the starters, but its not that far off.

    As for performance, when Dareus is one the field, he always appears to be doubleteamed. Offenses have been trying to bottle him up in the middle.

    So while his playing time and “performance” are down, that mainly a combination of offensive and defensive playing schemes working against him. Hes just not getting the reps or the looks that let him press a QB or tackle a runner

  4. Sorry, but when you are paying a guy $17,000,000 you expect him to be more valuable and expect him to be in good enough shape to play more then you low paid players – even if you want them all fresh.
    If it wasn’t for the foolish cap hit Whaley gave him he would be gone now for sure. he’s not even tradeable at his salary.
    He will be let go after June 1st next year when his cap hit is not as terrible, just bad!

  5. What Dareus is missing is that no team wants a dead beat and once you get that rep – it is hard to lose it. “Once dead beat always a dead beat” – it’s linked to a person’s DNA & moral code. In the end, it will cost him a lot of money. Dareus should be angry & screaming at the top of his lungs for not getting enough work. A perfect example of the direct opposite of Dareus is M Bryant – who expressed that he wants out of Pittsburgh – because they are not getting enough work – looks – passes. Bryant obviously has a strong desire to work for his money. Dareus – apparently not so much and seems very willing to be pushed aside and sidelined. Therein lies the difference.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!