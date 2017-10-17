Billy Turner has hand surgery

Getty Images
The Broncos went through the right tackles Sunday night. They lost Menelik Watson in the first half with a strained calf. His replacement, Billy Turner, fractured his right hand in the fourth quarter.
Turner underwent surgery Monday night at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. He faces an eight-week recovery, which is why the Broncos chose to place Turner on injured reserve.
Turner played 46 snaps, giving up a sack and three quarterback pressures to the Giants. He was injured trying to block Jason Pierre-Paul.
It was his first appearance of the season.