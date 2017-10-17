Billy Turner has hand surgery

Getty Images

The Broncos went through the right tackles Sunday night. They lost Menelik Watson in the first half with a strained calf. His replacement, Billy Turner, fractured his right hand in the fourth quarter.

Turner underwent surgery Monday night at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, via Nicki Jhabvala‏ of The Denver Post. He faces an eight-week recovery, which is why the Broncos chose to place Turner on injured reserve.

Turner played 46 snaps, giving up a sack and three quarterback pressures to the Giants. He was injured trying to block Jason Pierre-Paul.

It was his first appearance of the season.