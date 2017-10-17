Black Lives Matter protesters peacefully confront Jerry Jones

AP

Two Black Lives Matter protesters peacefully confronted Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at the NFL owners’ meetings Tuesday, according to Daniel Kaplan of the Sports Business Journal.

The protesters challenged Jones for his national anthem edict requiring Cowboys players to stand for the national anthem, per Kaplan. Jones did not respond to the protesters, who held placards.

Jones was not among the owners to meet with several players Tuesday morning, but as with every league matter, the Cowboys owner likely has an influential voice among other owners in the national anthem debate.

On Oct. 8, Jones publicly threatened Cowboys players with a benching if they protested during the national anthem. The Cowboys are one of six teams that have not had a player protest during the national anthem the past two seasons, although defensive linemen David Irving and Damontre Moore have raised fists at the conclusion of the Star Spangled Banner.