Broncos making moves, and more likely to come

Getty Images

The Broncos came out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants battered, and appear set to make multiple transactions.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos are releasing veteran defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin and putting offensive lineman Billy Turner on injured reserve.

Rubin was a 16-game starter for the Seahawks last year, and signed with the Broncos in Week Two. But the 31-year-old was only active twice.

They’re probably going to need to roster spots to add wide receiver depth for this week’s game against the Chargers.

While Demaryius Thomas was able to finish the game, Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie were carted off and they’re expected to miss at least a game each. That leaves them with just three healthy receivers at the moment, since Cody Latimer was inactive last week.