Colts’ second half struggles continue to baffle them

Getty Images

If the Colts have been consistent at anything this year, it has been at finding new ways to lose. Primarily in the second halves of games.

Last night against the Titans, even one of the most dependable players in league history chipped in, with kicker Adam Vinatieri missing an extra point. But between that and the dropped passes and the fumbles, it was another Colts collapse in the second half.

Via Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts are now last in the league in second-half point differential, at minus-80. In the fourth quarter alone, it’s minus 63, as they have been outscored 85-22 in the final 15 minutes.

“We haven’t played 60 minutes yet,” outside linebacker John Simon said. “We kind of fall apart.”

When you consider they’ve only played six games (and won two of them, perhaps unbelievably), that means they’re being outscored by more than 10 points per fourth quarter, the kind of late collapses that have defined their season so far.

“It ain’t the other team,” veteran running back Frank Gore said. “It’s us.”

Of course, things might change when and if quarterback Andrew Luck returns to the field. But by that point, things may be so far gone for the Colts it won’t matter. Since they haven’t been closers in games so far, expecting them to be within the course of a season seems unfair regardless the quarterback.