Derek Carr is completely healed, supposedly

On the fourth Sunday of the regular season, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered not one but, reportedly, three fractured traverse processes in his back after taking a knee to the area in a loss to the Broncos. The Monday after the sixth Sunday of the regular season, Carr is completely healed.

The Oakland injury report filed on Monday in advance of Thursday night’s showdown with the Chiefs omits Carr’s name entirely, which signifies that he’s as fine as he was before the injury. Which is impressive, given that coach Jack Del Rio initially explained that the injury would keep Carr out for 2-6 weeks.

Carr completed 21 of 30 passes for 171 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Chargers, after missing the prior Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. The Raiders have now lost four in a row after starting the year 2-0.

With the Chiefs at 5-1, it’s safe to say that Thursday night’s game is the closest thing to a must win that any team can have in Week Seven.