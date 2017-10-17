Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie back after one-game suspension

Getty Images

The Giants’ suspension of cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie didn’t last long.

Rodgers-Cromartie will be back with the team when they return to work tomorrow, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo and Rodgers-Cromartie had a disagreement about playing time that got heated last week, and McAdoo decided to suspend Rodgers-Cromartie. That led to some talk that there were big problems within the Giants’ locker room, although that dissipated when the Giants played by far their best game of the season in Sunday night’s win over the Broncos.

Whatever issues there were between coach and player, they’ve now been resolved well enough that the suspension is coming to an end, and Rodgers-Cromartie’s indefinite suspension has turned out to last just one game.