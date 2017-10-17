Doug Baldwin, Roger Goodell write joint letter supporting sentencing reform

Getty Images

Responding to players whose anthem protests shined a spotlight on criminal justice in America, the NFL has come out in support of sentencing reform.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin jointly signed a letter to Congressional leaders urging them to pass the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act of 2017, which would reduce minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenders.

“Over the last two seasons, one particular issue that has come to the forefront for our players and our teams is the issue of justice for all,” Goodell and Baldwin wrote. “Last season, as part of our My Cause My Cleats initiative, several players chose to highlight equality and justice on their cleats, while others chose causes related to supporting the difficult work of law enforcement. These expressions of player advocacy aptly capture the challenges we currently face as a nation – ensuring that every American has equal rights and equal protection under the law, while simultaneously ensuring that all law enforcement personnel have the proper resources, tools, and training and are treated with honor and respect.”

The bill has not made it to the floor for a vote in Congress despite having bipartisan support. The NFL and its players are lending their voice to that support.