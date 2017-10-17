Doug Baldwin, Roger Goodell write joint letter supporting sentencing reform

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 17, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT
Responding to players whose anthem protests shined a spotlight on criminal justice in America, the NFL has come out in support of sentencing reform.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin jointly signed a letter to Congressional leaders urging them to pass the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act of 2017, which would reduce minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenders.

“Over the last two seasons, one particular issue that has come to the forefront for our players and our teams is the issue of justice for all,” Goodell and Baldwin wrote. “Last season, as part of our My Cause My Cleats initiative, several players chose to highlight equality and justice on their cleats, while others chose causes related to supporting the difficult work of law enforcement. These expressions of player advocacy aptly capture the challenges we currently face as a nation – ensuring that every American has equal rights and equal protection under the law, while simultaneously ensuring that all law enforcement personnel have the proper resources, tools, and training and are treated with honor and respect.”

The bill has not made it to the floor for a vote in Congress despite having bipartisan support. The NFL and its players are lending their voice to that support.

40 responses to “Doug Baldwin, Roger Goodell write joint letter supporting sentencing reform

  2. The NFL could start by eliminating their own death sentence for marijuana use. He is draconian to suspend a player for a year or even end their career because they get high.

  5. Should be none. If you aren’t committing any real crimes, I don’t care what you do on your own time as lonf as you aren’t infringing on anybody else’s rights and safety.

  6. Goodell is such a sneaky weasel. All of this is to curry favor with the NFLPA to get them to the table sooner rather later, as ratings continue to tumble.

    I can see right through his phony agenda a mile away.

  8. He’s actually following federal guidelines. the law is still the law, yes it needs be changed, but still needs to be obeyed until it is.

  9. This is beautiful to read. So many people have been incarcerated for extended periods of times due to petty crime. You see on this site people talking about, if you don’t commit crimes, everything in life will work out with you. If you’ve ever looked into the circumstances to why people do what they do, you’d have a different opinion. It’s rarely about infringing on other people’s rights, moreso social Darwinism. But that’s for another tangent, drug laws in this country need reforming.

  10. Problem is that drug use sometimes leads to other crimes. If you’re an addict and you don’t have the money to pay for your habits, you might start stealing. And sometimes to steal, you commit violence (robbery at gunpoint, for instance).

    So forgive me for not just turning a blind eye to drug use.

  11. They can platicate to each other all day long.

    Means nothing.

    They need to listen and respond to the FANS, so long NFL enjoy the downward spiral.

  12. “Never any mention about criminals curbing their crimes but lets go easy on them and make it easier for them to commit more. INSANE”

    Actually the mandatory minimums for non violent drug offenders have been proven to be the insanity. The Department Of Justice figured this out several years ago and was until Trump working to effect change in that respect. The war on drugs is a trillion dollar failure and draconian sentences do not change that.

  13. Using a Bureau of Justice Statistic study finding inmates released from state prisons have a five-year recidivism rate of 76.6%, the USSC study calculated comparable federal prisoners released have a 44.7% re-arrest rate after five years.

    So somewhere around 2/3 of people who are put in prison end up there again. Lets just keep letting them out early and then rearresting them again after they commit another crime.

  15. The NFL has become weak. Liberals love to say “non violent”. As if the idea that if you don’t shoot someone or assault them, then the crime you commit is no big deal. Some guy sells 100 bags of heroin to some junkies. Maybe a few OD or a few rob a convenience store to support their habit but hey the origin seller was “non violent”

    If you’re an addict, you shouldn’t be in jail anyway, you should be in rehab/ a mental health institute.

    I’ve also never met anyone who got high and said “I’m going to go rob a bank.” Because halfway through that thought, they’ve either forgotten what they were thinking or moved onto another stupid topic like “Which cereal is better, A or B”

  17. What the heck does that have to do with professional football? Just more unregistered lobbying by Big Marijuana. Now before every game I have to tell my kids that their role models should not be a bunch of potheads who kneel for the flag. Turns out it is easier to just not watch games at all. Great move NFL, I hope your firings go really well.

  19. The root cause of most of these problems is dirty money. Lobbyists line the halls of congress with suitcases full of money, and it’s completely legal. The prison guard’s union is just as bad as the tobacco lobby or the gun lobby. Politicians have their hands out. It’s bribery, but it’s legal. Campaign finance reform got shot down by a 5-4 supreme court decision. So it’s these 9 justices that determine a lot in our country, and none of them ever won an election. They’re appointed by the president. Be careful who you vote for. Your taxes support the prisons. Funny thing it’s usually the guys calling for lower taxes that support all this spending. Roger Goodell better have suitcases full of money. He’s no dummy. This is just a crock.

  20. Actually the mandatory minimums for non violent drug offenders have been proven to be the insanity. The Department Of Justice figured this out several years ago and was until Trump working to effect change in that respect. The war on drugs is a trillion dollar failure and draconian sentences do not change that.

    When will violent crime be a focus for NFL protests? Or is that too difficult because it involves actually doing something more than 1 day a week at places other than your job.

  22. The NFL needs to get out of the business of Politics, not get more involved. Like a previous poster said, the NFL has a worse suspension for smoking weed than it does for domestic abuse. This is such a phony politically correct initiative to take the stink off of the damage they’ve collectively done to the game this year.

    Besides, what’s a non-violent drug crime? Selling them? When you sell opiates you are effectively letting that customer kill themselves and ruin their family indirectly.

    Nobody cares about weed, and its now legal in many states, the rest of the stuff is illegal for a reason. So I don’t know how the NFL doesn’t come off as huge hypocrites here.

  23. reduce minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenders.

    Selling to kids is non violent….how does your point seem now?

  24. @patriots123456 you do know if you choose to listen to the fans, you’re going to get more than one school of thought, right? You’re gonna here fans who are in support of Kap and those who aren’t. And honestly, those who support Kap, the good in this battle of good vs. evil, would show out in droves.

  25. I tend to believe that people should be able to take whatever drug(s) they want to as long as they’re not hurting anyone else. With that said, I’ve called the police on my own family members who were high and out of control on both prescription pills and illegal narcotics. I’d rather see them in jail than dead, personally. People on drugs are unpredictable and a significant danger to themselves and society.

    Most drug addicts need help, not jail. The problem is that it doesn’t matter if you want to help them – they need to want to get help. The second problem is that the intensive therapy that a lot of them need is often unavailable (too costly) for the average US family and not guaranteed to help.

    To ease the punishment on the drug users, you have to stiffen the penalties on drug dealers. From street dealers to doctor mills. Make drugs less available and make help more available. At some point, if a drug user is unwilling to accept help, then jail has to become the alternative.

    P.S. I’m not talking about marijuana which should be legalized today. I’m talking hard drugs.

    “the law is the law”

    Josh Gordon’s suspension has lasted 4 times longer than that skinny white kid from Cali spent in jail for raping an unconscious coed behind a dumpster

  27. I’ve got a better idea. How about obeying the law? That nips the problem in the bud.

    Actually I’ve got another idea. How about sticking to football and not congressional bills?

  28. When will violent crime be a focus for NFL protests? Or is that too difficult because it involves actually doing something more than 1 day a week at places other than your job.

    Violent crimes result in harsh (and appropriate) jail time. Everyone universally agrees that violent criminals should be removed from society for varying lengths of time, depending on the crime.

    So to answer your question, things that are not controversial do not typically get protested. No one is out there protesting the fact that Subway footlongs are actually 11.4 inches.

  29. I’m sorry, but this is none of the NFL’s business. If the NFL wants to become a public advocacy organization, then they need to drop football and get into the other full-time.

    I know they are trying to dodge the anthem issue here, and I get that, but they are venturing into arenas for which they do not have the professional expertise on which to be making public statements. They have not included law enforcement officials or prosecutors into these meetings, and without the feedback of these professionals, they’re statements comes across as nothing more than a shallow attempt to side-step the anthem issue.

    Public advocacy which derides our nation or our law enforcement officials is bad for advertising and revenue. It is unbelievable that the league office (and the owners for that matter) have yet to figure this out.

    This only confirms the assertion made by many that Roger Goodell has been in over his head from day one.

  30. While I applaud this action I think Roger needs to walk the talk in his own back yard. Why are players getting suspended when criminal charges are dropped? The Ezekiel Elliot situation is a prime example.

  31. But this doesn’t work with privately owned prison systems who need to be at full capacity to make more money. This way the politicians can get their cut. The system is broken at the top. Writing a letter to the congress for this is like writing a letter to a car company that they should lower prices. They don’t care what is right. They are crooks and liars who steal and cheat and take away more of your freedoms. So what weed has medicinal purposes, it’s bad. Instead go to your Dr. and get an addictive opioid. Please let me know the last time we had marijuana overdosing epidemic.

  35. Love that somehow people are criticising this. So protesting by taking a knee is wrong. Going out to work in the community is wrong. Writing a letter to Congress is wrong. What exactly are the players allowed to do to support their communities?

  36. Well, with the number of kids no longer playing peewee football the league’s got to do something to have enough players

  38. It depends on what is considered non-violent. California passed two of these initiatives and violent crime has spiked dramatically.
    Might as well decriminalize all drugs and crack down on crimes involving actual victims.

  39. Love that somehow people are criticising this. So protesting by taking a knee is wrong. Going out to work in the community is wrong. Writing a letter to Congress is wrong. What exactly are the players allowed to do to support their communities?

    ——–

    Who EVER said working in the community was wrong? That would be nobody

  40. Rogerroger, you instantly lose credibility when using a straw man argument. The people you are criticizing are asking why people who break the law shouldn’t go to jail or have reduced sentencing. As a previous person said, selling drugs to a 12 year old isn’t a violent offense. Selling a drug to someone who ends up commiting suicide or breaking the law while under the influence isn’t a violent offense either.

