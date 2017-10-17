Eric Reid doesn’t think rule change on anthem is coming

Posted by Josh Alper on October 17, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT
In a statement about Tuesday’s meeting between the NFL, NFLPA, players and team owners in New York, the NFL and NFLPA said that everyone in the NFL community has “a tremendous respect” for the national anthem but it doesn’t sound like the anthem was a focal point of the meeting.

Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports that no rules changes regarding players being required to stand for the playing of the anthem were discussed and 49ers safety Eric Reid told Breer’s colleague Jenny Vrentas that the anthem was a small piece of what was discussed.

“I don’t think they can make a rule change,” Reid said. “The point of the meeting was to discuss these issues and how they are all of our issues.”

Reid, who began kneeling during the anthem last year, said that he plans to continue doing so.

While Judy Battista of NFL Media reports that she was told the meeting was the “best the communication has ever been between players and owners” and the focus on issues rather than the anthem suggests a desire to change the conversation, there were no tangible actions on either front mentioned in the statement released at its close.

  2. How about this, make it a rule and those that do not follow can find a job that will really make them feel unequal !!!

  6. Keep kneeling during the national anthem and they’ll be kneeling for jobs at UPS. Where else are these morons going to make that insane amount of money? Not UPS.

  9. I applaud you Eric.
    I applaud you staying on point.
    I applaud you for calling out the “deflection” of people in fear.

  10. keep kneeling guys and watch the ratings decline to a point from no recovery, you are only hurting future players by kneeling.

  11. You can’t legislate a player’s beliefs. I think it’s clear that many of the players we’ve rooted for are in reality flawed people with flawed perceptions of America. I’m not saying inequality in terms of treatment from law enforcement doesn’t exist. I am saying it doesn’t exist to the extent that these players think it does. And their choice to reject the flag and anthem sends a message a division. They don’t want to join together to build something greater…they want to separate themselves and embrace the victim role.

  13. Funny how the more kneelers a team has, the more likely it is to be hot garbage. It’s almost like saying you hate society has a negative effect on teamwork. I know I wouldn’t lay it on the line for a “teammate” who is more worried about getting Instagram likes than wins.

  14. Makes me laugh people think they’re going to hit the NFL in the wallet. How you gonna stop ESPN from paying them a bazillion dollars? Direct TV pays them whether you watch or not. And the PSLs and corporate boxes paid for themselves a long time ago. Shoot, the state of Georgia is giving Mr. Blank 600 mil all by themselves.

    I do support your freedom to do whatever the heck you want.

  15. Dudes a moron and is protesting for the sake of at this point. The protests have done nothing but make the original intent lost and the situation intended to affect worse.

  16. It definitely exists to the extent the players think it does. Who are you to say if it does or doesn’t? What shoes have you walked in that grant you an opinion on the matter? At the end of the day, life is more important than a game of football. There’s a large segment of the population that reveres Reid for standing up for basic human rights, using his platform to engage in social conversation and paying it forward with his activity in the community. I hope this meeting opened the eyes of several owners who refuse to see what their players, players kids/families and friends deal with on a daily basis. Maybe, I’m a bit optimistic that more people will see the plight of the black man in America, but who knows, I definitely could be wrong. As a black man, I don’t see athletes necessarily as role models, but these are the kind of people, I’d want my children to look up to. People who live life with a purpose that’s much greater than their own.

  18. Does everyone protesting know that USA has more millionaires and business owners of different races and culture than any country that has ever existed. Does you protesters understand that is literally opportunity. Foreigner that barely speaks any English routinely immigrates to USA and starts a company because he isn’t lazy and appreciates opportunity. Here these ghetto people cant even take care of their own children and uphold any traditions that positively influence themselves. There is nothing positive from ghetto culture. And lets be real, a lot of players are ghetto. The ones buying season tickets and jersreys arent. They are white middle class lining the pockets of these people of “lesser opportunity”

  19. Free agent next year, tread lightly bud. In the real world, protesting at your office doesn’t go over very well. Hope he saved his money. Personally tired of having to support broke athletes who made millions during their careers.

