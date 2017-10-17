Ezekiel Elliott gets temporary restraining order blocking suspension

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott is expected to be back on the field with his teammates on Sunday in San Francisco after a federal judge in New York granted him a temporary restraining order.

The NFLPA filed the motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in the federal lawsuit that the NFL initiated after Elliott filed the initial lawsuit in Texas. The Southern District Court of New York heard the NFLPA’s motion Tuesday before issuing its ruling.

The NFL had reinstated Elliott’s six-game suspension after it won a court battle Thursday with a three-judge panel from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the injunction blocking the suspension.

The Cowboys had a bye last week.

And now Elliott has won . . . for now.

Elliott has 105 carries for 393 yards and two touchdowns this season after leading the league in rushing last season.