From 2013: Ted Thompson and the backup quarterback “jinx”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 17, 2017
Mike McCarthy can reiterate until he’s gray in the face that his quarterbacks moving forward will be Brett Hundley and Joe Hallahan Houlihan O’Callahan Callahan, but it’s ultimately not the Packers coach’s call. The man who determines the composition of the roster is G.M. Ted Thompson.

Four years ago, the last time the Packers had to proceed with a revolving door of mediocrity after Aaron Rodgers broke a collarbone (it was the left side that time), Thompson had an intriguing, to say the least, explanation for his staffing decisions when it comes to the team’s No. 2 quarterback.

“You make sure you have so many of every position, given the limitations of a 53-man roster,” Thompson told USA Today. “But quite frankly, you never think about your better players ever getting hurt. If you think that way, you might jinx it. It might happen. Literally, you don’t think about it. It’s a place where you never tread.”

So Thompson believes in jinxes?

“No,” Thompson said. “But you still never tread. You just don’t like to say it.”

Which means he does believe in jinxes. Or at least he did in 2013. This year, the No. 2 behind Rodgers has been Brett Hundley, who completed two of 10 regular-season passes before 2017. And the No. 3 (now No. 2) is a Division III quarterback with no regular-season playing time. So maybe Thompson still believes in jinxes.

Maybe he should revisit that. Twice in four years, Rodgers has suffered a multi-game injury.

Meanwhile, the team that beat the Packers on Sunday has to be very glad that it invested $2 million in another quarterback with Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater already on the roster.

  2. Ted was caught with his pants down in 2013 and it showed, the only reason the season got salvaged was because Matt Flynn was available and knew the system.

    The Pack have three years invested in Hundley, he’s been there every day learning the system and training behind Rodgers. The fact he doesn’t have much experience is a testimony to Rodgers’ endurance, desperation moves by hitting the street for a FA that doesn’t know the offense, merely because said FA has played in games before, won’t serve this team.

    This is Brett’s team for better or worse, time to get behind that and stop complaining about who is not on the roster.

  4. Situation is totally different this year. No excuses, Hundley has been in the system, has had camps and ota’s. It’s on the coaches to get him ready, have a game plan, and get the defense to tackle. If the first man to hit the Vikings ball carrier had got him on the ground, it’s a different game.

  5. where was the outrage for new england keeping garrapolo on the roster as the backup? no more experience than hundley when the patriots needed him last year.

  7. Neither of them would have a job in GB if it wasn’t for Aaron Rodgers. I’m interested to see how things play out with the current team leaders as this season progresses.

  8. It’s the Packers. Chill. They’ll somehow end up in the playoffs anyway. Just like in 2013, the last time he broke his collarbone and was out.

  9. 2013 proved that Thompson didn’t know what he was doing. The Packers cut their #2 and #3 quarterbacks (Graham Harrell and B.J. Coleman), who had been with the team all through the offseason and training camp. They signed Seneca Wallace and Scott Tolzien before the season started, both got a chance and both were terrible. They were lucky enough that Matt Flynn had been cut by the Seahawks, Raiders, and Bills that season so he was available and knew their offense. Flynn led them to two one-point wins and a tie, keeping them afloat until Rodgers came back to win the last game.

    That is quarterback malpractice, and his excuse is he didn’t want to jinx Rodgers? Wow.

  10. As a Packer fan, right now, I’m more concerned about the defense than QB. The Packers no longer have a QB who can get 35 points a game. The Defense needs to improve quickly and probably won’t with Capers

  11. Thompsons record speaks for itself. He’s a proven talent evaluator. 2 Super Bowl stints in Green Bay, and with Holmgren, he shaped a Super Bowl roster in Seattle.. name a more proven guy in this era other than Belichick?

    .. as a Packer fan, I’d like a little more, yes. 1 Super Bowl in the Rodgers-era is not enough. But again, outside of New England, what more could I ask for? Honestly.

  14. What is worse is the OL. Hundley will be out soon and Callahan will be in. Who will back up Callahan? 2017 season is over, put Montgomery back to receiver, that experiment should be over. Give your draft picks some reps. Hope and pray Rodgers comes back the same, but being this is his throwing shoulder that is very doubtful. Oh and fire TT. SKOL

  15. You make it sound like the Vikings had three starter quality QBs on their roster. Let’s recap. They had Bridgewater and his back-up. When Bridgewater went down, it was possible he’d never play again. So they traded for a starting caliber QB. And then he got hurt, and the back-up has started to play.

    Good grief. Get a grip.

  17. All of MN is proclaiming our season over. Just like they all proclaimed the division was locked up last year after their 5-0 start. You’d think they’d learn to keep their mouths shut by now.

