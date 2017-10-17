Geragos puts NFL on notice to preserve digital evidence

Getty Images

When it comes to the Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance against the NFL, he doesn’t have to prove that the league or its teams had any type of improper motive in not signing him. Instead, Kaepernick must show only that there was coordination.

Here’s Article 17, Section 1(a) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, as it relates to Kaepernick: “No Club, its employees or agents shall enter into any agreement, express or implied, with the NFL or any other Club, its employees or agents to restrict or limit individual Club decision-making [as to] whether to negotiate or not to negotiate with any player [or] whether to offer or not to offer a Player Contract to any player.”

In English, it’s a simple standard, easy to identify and even easier to violate. Teams, including team employees, cannot reach an agreement — express or implied — to not pursue a given player for employment, for any reason.

Much has been said in recent days by armchair collusion experts about how hard it would be to prove coordination. Little has been said about how, as a practical matter, it actually could be proven. And in what would be a delicious slice of irony given the manner in which the NFL proved whatever it managed to prove (not much) regarding Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the still-unproven deflation of footballs, the contents of cellular phones could go a long way toward proving Kaepernick’s collusion case.

That’s why, per a source with knowledge of the situation, attorney Mark Geragos already has placed the league on notice of its duty to preserve any and all digital evidence relating to the case. The challenge for Geragos becomes getting access to text messages and emails sent among and between coaches, assistant coaches, General Managers, assistant General Managers, director of player personnel, pro personnel directors, scouts, owners, other members of the management of the team, etc. If/when Geragos gets them (the league will likely resist, and an arbitrator will likely resolve it), the exercise for Geragos and his team becomes scouring the text messages and emails for anything that may or may not relate to Kaepernick.

It’s possible that no NFL team employees ever engaged in any communications of any kind with employees from other NFL teams about Kaepernick via text message or email. It’s possible, but not likely.

Most team employees maintain a broad network of friends and acquaintances throughout the league, because when unemployment inevitably comes, that network will be the primary path to a new job. And these friends and acquaintances text and email among themselves, constantly.

It will be the job of Mark Geragos to find anything that can be used to make the case that employees from multiple teams have decided not to pursue Kaepernick. It only takes two to create a collusion violation. It only takes 14 of 32 to lay the foundation for potential termination of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

With all 32 teams shunning Kaepernick, it may not take much to give life to the notion that Kaepernick wasn’t coincidentally shunned by every team, but that a gentleman’s agreement of sorts was communicated by the league office to various teams or communicated among the teams. Even something as simple as “we can’t have that” or “he’s bad for business” or “he’s a distraction” or any other collective coordination among the league office and at least one team or multiple teams can trigger a finding of collusion.

At this point, no one knows what’s in any text messages and emails that were exchanged from the moment Kaepernick was first spotted sitting during the anthem in August 2016 through the filing of the grievance. But Geragos will embark swiftly on an effort to find out, and with text messages and emails to be considered from 32 different teams and the league office and all relevant employees of the teams and the league, Geragos surely will find something that at least plausibly can be characterized as proof of coordination.