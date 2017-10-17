Giants claim Nigel Harris off waivers

Getty Images

The Giants claimed linebacker Nigel Harris off waivers from the Chargers, who released him Monday. To make room, the Giants placed defensive end Romeo Okwara on injured reserve.

The Chargers signed Harris as a rookie free agent May 1. He played in Los Angeles’ first five games, and had eight tackles on defense and three on special teams. Harris was inactive for the Chargers’ victory over the Raiders on Sunday.



Harris started 41 games at South Florida, where he made 232 tackles and eight forced fumbles.

Okwara played in the Giants’ first five games as a reserve defensive end and had three tackles. He sprained his knee in practice Thursday.

