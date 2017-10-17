Jason Myers out as Jaguars kicker, Josh Lambo in

Getty Images

The Jaguars had a miserable special teams day against the Rams in Week Six and one member of the group lost his job on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is cutting kicker Jason Myers. Myers missed two field goals against the Rams, including a 54-yarder late in the game that would have cut the Jags’ deficit to one score with time for an onside kick.

Myers was 11-of-15 on field goals on the season and missed one against the Jets in a game that Jacksonville would ultimately lose on a field goal in overtime. Myers was 53-of-64 on field goals in his first two seasons with Jacksonville and missed 12 extra points over his entire tenure.

Josh Lambo will be the new Jaguars kicker. He was 52-of-64 on field goals for the Chargers the last two seasons, but got beaten out by Younghoe Koo this summer. The Chargers have since cut Koo and signed Nick Novak.