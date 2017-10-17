Jay Gruden: We’ll “actively expand” Josh Doctson’s role

Getty Images

Wide receiver Josh Doctson has scored touchdowns in two of his last three games, but he only saw a quarter of the snaps in last Sunday’s win over the 49ers despite scoring in the first quarter.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden says that will change. Doctson only played sparingly after being selected in the first round of the 2016 draft because of an Achilles injury, leaving the team to “make sure he can handle the little bit that’s on his plate” before expanding his portfolio.

“We are going to actively expand [his role], without a doubt,” Gruden said, via the Washington Post. “He didn’t get as many reps as I would like at the end of the day when you look at the numbers, but it’s our job. We have got to get him in there more and expand it.”

Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder and Ryan Grant are all playing at least half the snaps so far this season, something that will likely be changing if Washington follows through on their plans regarding Doctson.