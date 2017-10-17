Jed York: Colin Kaepernick’s message has been lost

Getty Images

49ers CEO Jed York called Tuesday’s meeting between the NFL and the NFL Players Association “one of his proudest days,” crediting Colin Kaepernick for inspiring the talks.

“[Kaepernick’s] message has been lost,” York said, via multiple tweets. “That’s the disappointing part of all of this. . . . The more you sit with players and hear what they’re fighting for, it’s hard to disagree with them.”

York said the four-hour discussion led to every NFL owner better understanding why players feel compelled to protest during the national anthem. He admitted being taken aback the first time Kaepernick protested during the national anthem last season, but after talking to the team’s former starting quarterback, York said he understood and offered his support.

“If we don’t care about the causes that make them tick, then what are we about?” York said.

York has continued to support his players and their right to protest.