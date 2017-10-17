Jed York: Colin Kaepernick’s message has been lost

Posted by Charean Williams on October 17, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT
Getty Images

49ers CEO Jed York called Tuesday’s meeting between the NFL and the NFL Players Association “one of his proudest days,” crediting Colin Kaepernick for inspiring the talks.

“[Kaepernick’s] message has been lost,” York said, via multiple tweets. “That’s the disappointing part of all of this. . . . The more you sit with players and hear what they’re fighting for, it’s hard to disagree with them.”

York said the four-hour discussion led to every NFL owner better understanding why players feel compelled to protest during the national anthem. He admitted being taken aback the first time Kaepernick protested during the national anthem last season, but after talking to the team’s former starting quarterback, York said he understood and offered his support.

“If we don’t care about the causes that make them tick, then what are we about?” York said.

York has continued to support his players and their right to protest.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Jed York: Colin Kaepernick’s message has been lost

  2. Unreal. Crediting this guy for what? The same guy who wore pig cop socks. Shirts glorifying dictators. Maybe you should credit him for turning the league into a circus you moron

  3. What you don’t seem to understand is that when someone uses a symbol of our country to protest, when they don’t believe America is worth standing for, then you turn off millions of people and cause them to not care what the message is.

    In the case of Kaepernick, the pig socks, anti-capitalist rhetoric and Castro shirt is something a 20 year old marxist at Berkley would do. You really think mainstream America cares to listen to someone like that?

  6. The ONE thing that could make me turn my back on my team is the signing of Colin Kaepernick.

    I have already turned off every other game, and now I only watch the one, but I can do without that too.

  8. ““If we don’t care about the causes that make them tick, then what are we about?” York said.

    York has continued to support his players and their right to protest. ”

    —–
    These dummies keep digging the hole deeper. Will this clown and the media keep the same opinion when/if players start protesting OTHER issues? When’s the next NFL meeting on abortion? Whens the next meeting on the 2nd Amendment? Free speech on college campuses? The longer they allow this, I hope other players have the stones to bring up THEIR issues just to see the media/owners reactions which will likely be hypocritical. The NFL exists primarily to entertain. Stop the social justice nonsense and get back to 100% football.

  10. Michael E says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    You really think mainstream America cares to listen to someone like that?
    ——————

    Come on now, say what you really mean when you say “mainstream America”

  11. Never forget this really started because Kap was pouting about not playing. That’s why this started…..nothing else. Then he wouldn’t own up to his pouting he found an excuse.

  13. Your about running a business and entertaining the fans Mr York. And when the fans no longer feel entertained or disrespected, AS IS OUR RIGHT………we stop coming.

  14. Colin Kaepernick diluted his own ‘message’ with his well documented follow up antics.
    That neither the league, the media nor the players can see that having a dilettante front such a serious cause does immense harm to the very cause being espoused is beyond understanding. Serious issues call for serious people. There’s more Huey Newton than there is MLK to Kaepernick.

  15. If I remember correctly, his message was that America (the nation that made him a multi-millionaire) is an unjust nation nation, all law enforcement officers are racists who want to murder black people, and that mass-murderer Fidel Castro is the ideal leader to whom our nation should aspire.

    That message deserves to be lost, if for no other reason than it is the most uninformed and completely stupid message I’ve seen any American citizen promote.

  18. trebla72 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:49 pm
    Michael E says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    You really think mainstream America cares to listen to someone like that?
    ——————

    Come on now, say what you really mean when you say “mainstream America”
    ==============================================

    Normal people. People who aren’t like you and Kaepernick.

  19. Yeah! CK should be more patriotic like Trumpsterfire. He should:
    Avoid service with BS excuses
    Disparage Gold Star families
    Disparage POWs
    Take 2 weeks to send GBs killed in action then make phony claims about what O’Bama did.

    DJT: A true man of the people. Or at least 1% of them….

  20. His message has been lost? Au contraire! I will never forget those classy (and classic) “cops are pigs” socks. And the t-shirt glamorizing the Communist Dictator!

    I don’t think Kaepernick’s message has been lost at all…

  21. Well Skippy since your 2-20 in your last 22 22 games and your stadium is poorly received by your fan base seems you have it on cruise control. Carry on,

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!