Kickoff returners keep taking the ball out of the end zone, costing their teams yards

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 17, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT
Getty Images

When the NFL changed the touchback rule so that kickoffs into the end zone are brought out to the 25-yard line instead of the 20, the idea was to incentivize returners to keep the ball in the end zone, and hopefully reduce injuries on kickoff returns.

For returners, those extra five yards are a big enough bonus that the smart move is to stay in the end zone. Unfortunately, too few returners have gotten the message.

NFL kickoff returners continue to take the ball out of the end zone, even though statistically speaking they’re better off taking a knee: According to Aaron Schatz of FootballOutsiders.com, there have been 163 kickoffs taken out of the end zone this season, and only 40 of them, or 24.5 percent, have been returned past the 25-yard line. The average line of scrimmage after kickoffs taken out of the end zone is the 23.2-yard line, meaning returners cost their teams about two yards, on average, each time they take the ball out.

And that includes all kickoffs into the end zone, even those when the returner is just a step behind the goal line when he fields the ball. The decision to take the ball out is even worse when the ball is kicked deep into the end zone: On kicks that go at least five yards into the end zone, the average return goes to the 21.5-yard line. Only 22.5 percent of those kicks are returned past the 25.

It gets even worse when you consider that six kickoff returns have been fumbled this season, a risk to bringing the ball out of the end zone that doesn’t exist if a returner keeps the ball in the end zone.

So why have returners taken the ball out of the end zone 160 times this season? Because returners still think they can take one to the house. But that’s exceedingly rare: On Sunday in Jacksonville, when Rams returner Pharoh Cooper fielded the opening kickoff three yards deep in the end zone and ran it 103 yards for a touchdown, that was the only time all season a kickoff into the end zone had been returned for a touchdown.

Perhaps if you have a return man like Cooper, who’s averaging 31.7 yards a return this year, letting him take a kick out of the end zone is a wise move. But the vast majority of NFL coaches should be telling their returners to stay put. Most of the time, taking a kickoff out of the end zone is a mistake.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Kickoff returners keep taking the ball out of the end zone, costing their teams yards

  1. Dang, just like football of the old days, I miss those, you know, the time when there wasn’t any kneeling and you could watch a game and not have to worry about politics.

  2. Shhhhh . . . Patriots have this down pat. Kick-off high and have it come down on the goal line – they all feel they have to run it out and 9 times out of 10, they don’t reach the 25.

  3. A lot of things can happen when you run a kickoff out of your end zone, and most of them are bad. It’s far more likely that you’ll fail to reach the 25-yard line, fumble, or get hurt than it is that you’ll have a big return. I always breathe a sigh of relief when my team kneels down in the end zone.

  4. I’d be happy if my team never returned a kick off into the end zone. Just take a knee. I feel even more strongly about punts. Just fair catch it. More times than not there’s a penalty for holding or a block in the back. Coupled with injuries, the extra 3 or 4 tackles a returner absorbs per game, and fumbles, there just seems to be way more things that can go wrong on kicks and the risk far outweighs the reward.

  5. Taking away returns as one of the most exciting plays in the game has been one of the many factors that is reducing NFL popularity. The lies by the NFL regarding player safety when they’re only concern is protecting owner bank accounts ring so thin. The arrogance involved in thinking the fans believe them is laughable.

  7. it’s impressive when kickers get enough arch on the ball but keep it just out of the endzone. gives coverage teams time to start teams back short of the 25.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!