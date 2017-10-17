Lane Johnson practiced for Eagles Tuesday

Getty Images

The Eagles were without right tackle Lane Johnson in last Thursday’s victory over the Panthers, but it looks like they’re on track to get him back for next Monday night.

Johnson missed the game with a concussion and it appears he has made a good deal of progress in his recovery. The Eagles held a practice on Tuesday and reporters viewing the open portion observed Johnson going through drills without any apparent limitations.

Because they are playing the Redskins on Monday, the Eagles won’t release an official injury report until Thursday. Multiple reports from Philly indicate Johnson has been cleared from the concussion protocol, however, and Tuesday’s practice activity suggests that’s the case.

Running back Wendell Smallwood was also taking part in practice. He’s missed the last two games with a knee injury.