Lions signing defensive end Jacquies Smith

With Ezekiel Ansah and Anthony Zettel dealing with injuries this week, the Detroit Lions have added some help on their defensive line.

The Lions are signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jacquies Smith. His agency announced the move on their Twitter account on Tuesday night.

Smith was waived by the Buccaneers on Nov. 4 after playing just seven snaps in his only game with Tampa Bay this season. Smith racked up 13.5 sacks with the Buccaneers in 27 games played over the 2014-15 seasons. A torn ACL brought his 2016 season to a quick conclusion after just one game played.

According to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, both Ansah and Zettel did not practice with the Lions on Tuesday before the team departed for its bye week break. The Lions will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home next week.