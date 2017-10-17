Luke Kuechly not practicing Tuesday, still in concussion protocol

Getty Images

If Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly doesn’t have a concussion, the Panthers sure are treating him like he has one.

According to Bill Voth of the team’s official website, Kuechly was jogging around during practice Tuesday, but did not participate in drills.

He walked onto the field wearing a baseball cap instead of a helmet, which was a good sign as to his level of participation.

While there were reports that he did not suffer a concussion last week against the Eagles, the team quickly responded by saying he remained in the protocol and there was no change to his status.

The fact he’s had diagnosed concussions the last two years makes them approach everything with an abundance of caution. When he missed six games last year, he was cleared by the independent neurologist to return, but coach Ron Rivera held him out of meaningless games late anyway.