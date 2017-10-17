Monday Night Football ratings down last night, season still up over 2016

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 17, 2017, 12:48 PM EDT
AFC South games routinely generate the NFL’s lowest television ratings, and last night was no exception.

The Titans’ win over the Colts drew a 6.1 overnight rating for ESPN on Monday night, which according to Austin Karp of SportsBusiness Daily is the third-lowest overnight ESPN has had for a Monday night game since it acquired the Monday night rights in 2006. That’s down 3 percent from last year’s Week Six Monday night game.

The two lowest ratings in the history of Monday Night Football both came last year, with the lowest ever coming opposite a presidential debate and the second-lowest coming late in the season when the Colts played the Jets with both teams out of the playoff race.

Despite last night’s disappointing rating, ESPN’s Monday night ratings are still up 4 percent this year compared to the first six weeks of Monday Night Football last year.

  6. Saying ratings are up vs 2016 isn’t saying much since the league was in a panic over the plunge their ratings took last year. How about a more meaningfful comparison like this year vs multi-year average or multi year trend?

  8. I was resisting putting too fine a point on it, but apparently the owners will never figure it out on their own: fire Goodell and suspend the flag kneelers for unsportsmanlike conduct or continue to lose billions of dollars. You’re welcome.

  11. The ratings for TV have been on a downward trend for years across the board. Those with an agenda will say it’s because of the anthem protests or Goodell etc, but the reality is the way people watch content is changing and is the biggest reason for the drop in traditional ratings. Even with the ratings drop, the NFL is still the most watched program on TV by a wide margin so it’s far from a disaster. The NFL is just going to have to market to multiple platforms now as opposed to focusing on TV contracts solely.

  12. Middle America is turning off the NFL and focusing on college football more. NFL should bring back Peyton Manning to some capacity, he connects with middle America.

  13. I cant watch, the officiating is ridiculous. See Jets/Patriots. The officials are to old and way to inconsistent. College games much more entertaining.

    Well the officials in the game had nothing to do with the call. It was ruled a TD on the field.It was overturned by the replay center in NY.

  14. But I thought that everybody was clearing the stadiums and nobody was watching NFL anymore because of the anthem protest!?!?!?!

    Hopeful haters…dont believe em.

    The NFL is just fine because the country isn’t made out of white racist that’s just a small portion of the population.

  15. More and more people drop cable every day. The ratings will continue to drop as long as the NFL / Networks keep these contracts with cable providers. Since there isn’t a solution for online streaming every NFL game folks tend to illegally watch it. Sure NBC, CBS and Fox all have online apps but you still have to provide your cable provider information to use them. Pointless.

  16. The customers are speaking. Are the businesses listening? Are the employees listening? I am a regional manager for what still is, one of the largest retail companies in the U.S. for more than 17 years. If comp sales were trending like that with my company, it’d be full-blown, “panic!”

    Don’t be so sure that professional football or websites covering it will be immune. Think of all of the businesses that have gone or don’t have nearly the market share they used to. Sears 100 years (& much less) ago. The big three auto makers nearly killed them selves in the 1970’s etc.

    Good businesses become, “moving targets”, they evolve or die. They correct miscalculations in their plans & don’t support/promote products (or narratives) that are not popular with the customer base.

    Food for thought.

  17. Yes the NFL is STILL the most watched program on TV… But that is pretty short-sighted statement. Independent of comparing viewership to other programs… You understand that declining ratings = less you can charge for advertisements. The less you charge for ads = less revenue. Less revenue = less $$$ for owners, players AND broadcasters.

  18. hustlelikerussell says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:40 pm
    Yes the NFL is STILL the most watched program on TV… But that is pretty short-sighted statement. Independent of comparing viewership to other programs… You understand that declining ratings = less you can charge for advertisements. The less you charge for ads = less revenue. Less revenue = less $$$ for owners, players AND broadcasters.

    Yes that is obvious. The point was the NFL is facing declining ratings because the way people watch it is changing; not because some self described patriots are tuning out due to anthem protests. The TV industry as a whole is in decline, not just the NFL programming. That is why there is more focus on developing the streaming element outside the US. Times change and you have to change with them.

  19. I love how you guys keep trying to spin this.

    Here are the ACTUAL numbers:

    2.5 million fans GONE.

    CBS ratings are down 17% and their quarterly earnings are way down.

    NFL stadiums are half empty.

    NFL commercial public perception is down to the lowest it has been since the 70s.

    Attendance and viewership are at their lowest points since 2002.

    Facts matter.

  20. The NFL will be fine. The players aren’t protesting the flag or the anthem. Go ahead and stop watching for whatever reason you want. You won’t be missed. If you do though, you have no reason to be on an NFL message board. Good bye!

  21. Even a blind squirrel can find an acorn, once in a while..Overall, all ratings are down, starting last year! It doesn’t take rocket science to figure out why; however it seems that all of the supposed “intelligent” powers-that-be, are befuddled! Mention “tax-exempt status” and ole Rog is on it like a duck on a junebug! He moved faster than ever, except, of course, when handing out suspensions & fines. $$$ definitely talks loud!!!

  22. I couldn’t care less who watches and who doesn’t watch. That doesn’t change a single thing in my life. The NFL won’t be closing shop anytime soon, folks. I’ll be watching every Sunday, same as every other year I’ve been alive.

