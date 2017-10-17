Monday Night Football ratings down last night, season still up over 2016

Getty Images

AFC South games routinely generate the NFL’s lowest television ratings, and last night was no exception.

The Titans’ win over the Colts drew a 6.1 overnight rating for ESPN on Monday night, which according to Austin Karp of SportsBusiness Daily is the third-lowest overnight ESPN has had for a Monday night game since it acquired the Monday night rights in 2006. That’s down 3 percent from last year’s Week Six Monday night game.

The two lowest ratings in the history of Monday Night Football both came last year, with the lowest ever coming opposite a presidential debate and the second-lowest coming late in the season when the Colts played the Jets with both teams out of the playoff race.

Despite last night’s disappointing rating, ESPN’s Monday night ratings are still up 4 percent this year compared to the first six weeks of Monday Night Football last year.