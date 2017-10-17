NaVorro Bowman: I still have a lot of juice left

Getty Images

Linebacker Navorro Bowman‘s brief spell as a free agent came to an end on Monday when he signed a $3 million deal with the Raiders for the rest of the season.

Bowman was released by the 49ers on Friday and called the decision to sign with the Raiders “pretty easy” because he didn’t have to move far to join his new team. He also thinks it will prove to be a good fit because he has “a lot of juice” left and because the move to a new team featuring players like Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin will be a “refresher” for Bowman.

“I feel that it’s going to allow me to have a security blanket understanding the defenses,” Bowman said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “The ball shouldn’t get outside. It should be funneled back right to me. When you have that trust and you know guys are on the edge and taking their job as serious as you, you can play fast, you can go out there and make plays that you need to make.”

Bowman said he’s a fast learner when it comes to picking up the defense, although he’s not sure he’ll get enough of it down to be in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Chiefs. With a four-game losing streak, the Raiders will take all the help they can get.