On Seferian-Jenkins ruling, league office erred

Posted by Mike Florio on October 17, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT
When final say regarding replay review belonged to the referee at the game site, a convenient vehicle existed for publicly keeping him honest: The NFL’s V.P. of officiating, who had the ability via periodic video and media appearances to explain that, for example, the referee failed to apply the replay-review standard and instead made a fresh ruling on the issue.

Now that the V.P. of officiating has final say on issues of replay review, who will publicly hold him accountable?

As it related to the controversial touchdown-to-touchback ruling in Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron won’t be the one telling the world that he mistakenly failed to apply the “clear and obvious evidence,” previously known as “indisputable visual evidence” and more loosely known as the “50 drunks in a bar” test. Riveron explained himself on Sunday, and he doubled down on Monday.

In this case, and faced with what was by far the toughest replay-review decision of his six-week stint on the job, Riveron did not apply the very high standard applicable to replay review. Instead, he watched the video and issued the ruling that he would have made in the first instance based on the available evidence.

That’s clearly what he did, for one very simple reason. If the evidence were indisputable, there would be no lingering dispute about it. Riveron and his predecessors, Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira, would agree that the right decision was made.

They don’t agree, it wasn’t indisputable. While the evidence that tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins lost possession of the ball before crossing the goal line was clear and obvious, it wasn’t clear and obvious that he failed to recover the ball before landing out of bounds. As Blandino explained it, it appears that Seferian-Jenkins recovered possession of the ball and that his knee landed in bounds. The question is whether the evidence is clear and obvious that this didn’t happen.

It’s not, so the ruling on the field should have been upheld. Indeed, this is one of those situations where either decision on the field should have been upheld, since there’s no clear and obvious evidence to overturn touchdown or touchback.

It’s not the first time Riveron has misapplied the replay standard. In 2009, he incorrectly overturned a ruling on the field in connection with the always-controversial catch-no-catch question, as admitted by Pereira after the fact.

It’s also not the first time the league office has failed to properly (in my opinion) break the ruling on the field down to its various parts and focus on whether clear and obvious evidence to the contrary exists. The notorious #DezCaughtIt play from the 2014 playoffs should have been upheld because there is not clear and obvious evidence that he failed to make a so-called football move (or whatever the proper term was or now is) when he jumped, caught the ball, took several steps forward, and lunged toward the end zone with the ball tucked between his hand and forearm.

That one was less clear. This one is more clear. Riveron, whether he’ll admit it or not, overturned the ruling on the field without clear and obvious evidence that the ruling was incorrect.

19 responses to “On Seferian-Jenkins ruling, league office erred

  1. As a Pats fan, I would have been fine with them staying with the call on the field, simply b/c it was close and the rule doesn’t make sense in the first place. That being said, while it’s clear his knee came down in bounds with the ball in his left arm after he clearly fumbled, it’s also clear the ball is moving in his right arm as he goes to the ground, out of bounds. Since he needs to control the ball when he goes to the ground to complete the play, how is that not “clear and obvious” evidence?

  3. Cue the Patriot internet Defense Team whining about the voices in their telling there is a conspiracy against them. It would have been great to just let this blow over. Now we have to endure 90 comments full of unhappy fanboys…..man it was a great day…now…meh.

  4. Certainly agree. I would also question the review of Drew Brees’ interception – Michael Thomas caught it and went to the ground holding the ball, only to have Darious Slay pull the ball out after Thomas was on the ground.

  5. It was clear and obvious.

    Not sure what the problem is.

    ASJ did fumble the ball. That isn’t disputable.

    That means the TD call from the ref who didn’t see the fumble is overturned based on that incontrovertible proof.

    That’s it. The overturn is as simple as that.

  6. Nofoolnodrool says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:30 pm
    Cue the Patriot internet Defense Team whining about the voices in their telling there is a conspiracy against them. It would have been great to just let this blow over. Now we have to endure 90 comments full of unhappy fanboys…..man it was a great day…now…meh.

    ________________

    Well there are dozen of articles on PFT. So nobody is making you click on this one and making you read these supposed 90 comments from unhappy fanboys.

  8. The fumble is the only evidence you need to overturn the TD call.

    On review, once the ref sees he fumbled, the original cal goes right out the window.

    Now, you have to see if the runner regained possession. He doesn’t.

    By definition a dead ball in the endzone is a touchback.

  9. Ay Caramba!

    Have you watched all of the video?

    Can we agree, to begin with, that the evidence that he lost possession of the ball is indisputable? We’ve all seen the picture of the ball hanging in air, with neither of his hands anywhere near it, right?

    Ok. Enter Tony Corrente:
    “The final shot that we saw was from the end zone that showed the New York Jets’ runner, we’ll call him a runner at that point, with the football starting to go toward the ground. He lost the ball. It came out of his control as he was almost to the ground.”

    So far, so good, right? No debate or dispute?

    Corrente continues:
    “Now he re-grasps the ball and by rule, now he has to complete the process of a recovery, which means he has to survive the ground again.”

    So that’s the rule. (I was initially not aware of that aspect of the rule, and confused by the call. Corrente’s explanation of the rule makes the decision clear and obvious.) Since he lost the ball (indisputable), it’s no longer an issue of just breaking the plane – he has to re-establish possession, and that means demonstrating control to the ground.

    Corrente:
    “So in recovering it, he recovered, hit the knee, started to roll and the ball came out a second time.”

    So when he bobbled the ball (on his back, out of bounds) that meant that a) he did NOT regain possession inbounds which made it b) technically a fumble through the end zone.

    This is all clear and indisputable in the video. It was clearly the correct call by rule.

  11. Jenkins’ knee was down in the field of play just outside the goal line when he fumbled and then regained control of the ball. At the very least, it should have been Jets ball just outside the goal line.

  16. What a terrible year for this League.

    I almost felt guilty for not wanting to watch non-Packers games. With the dispicable Trevathan hit, and now the Rodgers injury, I’m almost relieved to not care.

    They better get their ish together in a big hurry.

  18. Nofoolnodrool says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:30 pm
    Cue the Patriot internet Defense Team whining about the voices in their telling there is a conspiracy against them. It would have been great to just let this blow over. Now we have to endure 90 comments full of unhappy fanboys…..man it was a great day…now…meh.
    ———————————————————————-
    In the New England area it has been nothing but OVERWHELMING support from media and fans alike that it was bad call. As Esiason said during the broadcast, there isn’t a fan base out there wouldn’t think they got screwed on that call. New England agrees.This isn’t the first and certainly not the last, this year, next year and all the years after that. Move on, it’s over.

  19. “Patriots win on an obscure bad call ….”

    So where was all the outrage when the same call happened the week before in the Seahawks game? And the 3 – 4 times a year its been called the last several seasons?

    If you only complain about something when it happens to benefit the Pats and don’t care at all the same thing benefitted the Seahawks the week before, or other teams in previous seasons, that’s called a double standard.

