On Seferian-Jenkins ruling, league office erred

When final say regarding replay review belonged to the referee at the game site, a convenient vehicle existed for publicly keeping him honest: The NFL’s V.P. of officiating, who had the ability via periodic video and media appearances to explain that, for example, the referee failed to apply the replay-review standard and instead made a fresh ruling on the issue.

Now that the V.P. of officiating has final say on issues of replay review, who will publicly hold him accountable?

As it related to the controversial touchdown-to-touchback ruling in Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron won’t be the one telling the world that he mistakenly failed to apply the “clear and obvious evidence,” previously known as “indisputable visual evidence” and more loosely known as the “50 drunks in a bar” test. Riveron explained himself on Sunday, and he doubled down on Monday.

In this case, and faced with what was by far the toughest replay-review decision of his six-week stint on the job, Riveron did not apply the very high standard applicable to replay review. Instead, he watched the video and issued the ruling that he would have made in the first instance based on the available evidence.

That’s clearly what he did, for one very simple reason. If the evidence were indisputable, there would be no lingering dispute about it. Riveron and his predecessors, Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira, would agree that the right decision was made.

They don’t agree, it wasn’t indisputable. While the evidence that tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins lost possession of the ball before crossing the goal line was clear and obvious, it wasn’t clear and obvious that he failed to recover the ball before landing out of bounds. As Blandino explained it, it appears that Seferian-Jenkins recovered possession of the ball and that his knee landed in bounds. The question is whether the evidence is clear and obvious that this didn’t happen.

It’s not, so the ruling on the field should have been upheld. Indeed, this is one of those situations where either decision on the field should have been upheld, since there’s no clear and obvious evidence to overturn touchdown or touchback.

It’s not the first time Riveron has misapplied the replay standard. In 2009, he incorrectly overturned a ruling on the field in connection with the always-controversial catch-no-catch question, as admitted by Pereira after the fact.

It’s also not the first time the league office has failed to properly (in my opinion) break the ruling on the field down to its various parts and focus on whether clear and obvious evidence to the contrary exists. The notorious #DezCaughtIt play from the 2014 playoffs should have been upheld because there is not clear and obvious evidence that he failed to make a so-called football move (or whatever the proper term was or now is) when he jumped, caught the ball, took several steps forward, and lunged toward the end zone with the ball tucked between his hand and forearm.

That one was less clear. This one is more clear. Riveron, whether he’ll admit it or not, overturned the ruling on the field without clear and obvious evidence that the ruling was incorrect.