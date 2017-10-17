Packers sign Jerod Evans to practice squad

Getty Images

The Packers signed quarterback Jerod Evans to their practice squad. He takes Joe Callahan’s spot on the practice squad after Green Bay promoted Callahan to the 53-player roster Monday to serve as Brett Hundley‘s backup.

Evans originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech on May 12. The Eagles placed him on injured reserve on May 16 and later released him.

Evans started all 14 games for the Hokies in 2016. He earned 2016 ACC Newcomer of the Year by The Associated Press after throwing for 3,546 yards and 29 touchdowns while racking up 846 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.