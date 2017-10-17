Panthers add linebacker depth with Andrew Gachkar

Getty Images

With Luke Kuechly remaining in the concussion protocol, the Panthers brought in some linebacker insurance with their spare roster spot.

The team announced they had signed veteran Andrew Gachkar.

He fills the roster spot cleared when they released quarterback Brad Kaaya, after they promoted quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad yesterday and released safety Dezmen Southward.

Gachkar was in camp with the Jaguars this summer. He spent four years with the Chargers, and two with the Cowboys, and has been regarded as a good special teams player (though that’s something they say about most backup linebackers because if you’re not starting you run down kicks, and if you’re not good at it they find someone who is).

The Panthers also released defensive lineman Mike Purcell from the practice squad, and signed running back Jalen Simmons and cornerback Zack Sanchez to fill the two spots there.